Where Will The White Lotus Season 3 Take Place?

The Gumshoe who puts Carmen Sandiego behind bars figures out where Mike White is setting The White Lotus season 3 will get a free trip anywhere in the lower 48 states! Okay, no they won’t. But they’ll get to feel smug online, which is almost as good as a vacation. The White Lotus’s Italian summer ended with several bangs, both figurative and literal. And season 3 has already been greenlit by HBO. Fans want to know which luxe destination will be getting the ugly American satire treatment next.

“The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex,” creator Mike White said in the HBO post mortem. “I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality, it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.” So are we looking at Asia? Perhaps. Variety reports that season three will allegedly take place in Thailand, a country with plenty of tourists seeking spiritual healing (and several Four Seasons resorts available to film at.) HBO has declined to comment on season three’s final destination, so there are still infinite possibilities for future settings.

The internet has a particular wish for The White Lotus season 3, and it’s based on aesthetics alone. Two words: après ski. TikTok is awash with The White Lotus ski lodge dream casts. Maybe White can blend the two ideas together. Base camp at Mt. Everest, perhaps?

white lotus and knives out are in a race against time to claim “ski lodge” as their third location — clare (@claresrey) November 28, 2022