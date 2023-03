Into It with Sam Sanders Get the latest episodes Thursdays. Subscribe to the podcast here. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Paramount Pictures; 20th Century Studios

Yes, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water were nominated for Best Picture. But Into It host Sam Sanders wagers that neither will win, in part because of how successful these films have been at the box office. It often feels as if the Academy has become allergic to recognizing and awarding blockbusters. Vulture contributor Joe Reid says that conventional wisdom is sort of true but a lot more complicated. Listen to the full episode here and subscribe below.