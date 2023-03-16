WWHL: Katie Maloney ‘Wasn’t Shocked’ by the Scandoval

We’re beginning Week 3 of the #Scandoval, and new facets of this fractal drama continue to unfurl. This week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules centered on Lala and Raquel having an argument over the latter’s tendency to go for spoken-for men. It seems like every cast member (current and former) is unpacking the drama on their podcasts, and Andy Cohen gets all the Bravolebrities to weigh in on WWHL. On Wednesday night, Katie Maloney said that she “wasn’t shocked” when the news came out about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss stepping out behind Ariana Madix’s back. She must be the only one, given the internet reaction. Maloney also says she believes her former husband, Tom Schwartz, was “duped” by Sandoval and Raquel into ginning up the Schwartz/Raquel plotline as a smokescreen. But if she finds out Schwartz knew all along, she’s going to “light him on fire.” Someone get Schwartz fitted for a bear onesie, because it looks like he might get Midsommar’d.

Related