WWHL: Lisa Vanderpump ‘Gobsmacked’ By the Cheating Scandoval

Photo: Bravo/Twitter

Lisa Vanderpump told Andy Cohen on WWHL that she was completely blindsided by the cheating scandal that has erupted on Vanderpump Rules, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff that bears her name. For those of you who haven’t been scouring Reddit for timelines and lightning bolt necklace conspiracy theories, the drama is this: the show’s last stable couple, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, are no more. Because Sandoval allegedly cheated on Madix for several months with Raquel Leviss, a late addition to the cast who had previously been with DJ James Kennedy. Since the cheating has come to light, the cast has mostly sided with Madix against Sandoval and Leviss. Even former castmates like Kristen Doute have weighed in.

Vanderpump told Cohen that she had filmed with Madix since the scandal broke, and that she is “devastated.” Vanderpump said Madix has shed a lot of tears over the betrayal. “I think Ariana was always that ride-or-die girlfriend,” she said. “I mean, it seems like Raquel was the ‘ride’ girlfriend, she was the ‘die’ girlfriend.”

Vanderpump also made a point of condemning fan vigilante shit, such as review bombing Schwartz & Sandy’s or TomTom (of which she is co-owner). “There’s so much infidelity in this world. It’s not like they murdered someone,” she said. “I’m not saying we should let them off the hook. Condemn the actions, but don’t condemn the people.” She said fan behavior can have serious ramifications on the reality stars being publicly shamed. “I don’t like it, and I don’t want to see it,” she said. “Unless it’s to Kyle or Lisa Rinna.” Okay, a little sloppy dismount there!