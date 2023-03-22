It’s Love, Korean-Style in To All the Boys Spinoff XO, Kitty

Netflix released a first look at the To All the Boys I’ve Love Before spinoff XO, Kitty, and it’s bringing back PowerPoint comedy. Anna Cathcart will star in the half-hour dramedy as Kitty Song Covey, little sister of To All the Boys protagonist Lara Jean Covey. In the clip above, Kitty explains in the zoomer lingua franca (slideshows) that she is the number one expert on love. Only Kitty knows when a couple is destined to be endgame, as she sensed with both her sister (Lana Condor) and father (John Corbett). And she felt it when she met Dae in To All the Boys: Forever and Ever. So she has decided to transfer to his school in Korea. What could go wrong? XO, Kitty comes to Netflix May 18.

Related