After Yellowjackets and The Last of Us, Melanie Lynskey Is Longing for a Comedy

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Melanie Lynskey is tired of all the tragedy. Between Yellowjackets, Candy, and The Last of Us, the actress has been mired in the yuckier emotions a human can portray. Is it paying off professionally? Big time. But she’s long overdue for something fluffy. “Right now, all I can think is that I want to do a comedy,” she told SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw at the 92nd St. Y. “And the next thing is not a comedy. I can’t say what it is, but it’s another tragic thing.” Lynskey has done the other side of the tragedy-comedy mask before, most notably off and on for the entire run of Two and a Half Men. Her dream project, however, is a rom-com with a very particular star. “Years ago I did a movie with Paul Giamatti,” she said, “and they had to cut a couple of scene because we had too much chemistry.” With Lynskey on a hot streak and the No Hard Feelings trailer proving there’s interest in raunchy rom-coms again, it seems like the world is finally ready for Paul Giamatti and Melanie Lynskey to set the screen ablaze.