You Finally Get to See Joe Goldberg’s End

You’re dead. Photo: Netflix

Baby, it’s You! Netflix’s Penn Badgely–starring hit, You, will return for a fifth and final season, but this time without creator and showrunner Sera Gamble at the helm. She’ll be replaced by executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, though she will continue as an EP on the project. “As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros. and Netflix,” Gamble said in a statement. “I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.” We don’t have any details about what season five will look like yet, but even the Netflix press release is wondering if Goldberg will “finally get his judgment day.” Anyone still horny for this serial killer better beware.