Alanis Morissette, Honorary Yellowjacket, Rocks ‘No Return’

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

Just when you thought Yellowjackets couldn’t be any more in its ’90s bag, here’s another ’90s icon covering the show’s already very ’90s-coded theme song. Alanis Morissette took on “No Return,” and her performance is used in episode four, “Old Wounds.” Morissette’s version doesn’t stray much from what she calls “a perfect song,” using Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker’s same backing. Still, you didn’t know this song was missing that iconic Alanis scowl until you actually hear it all come together. “I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane,” Morissette said. Come to think of it, she probably could’ve made a great Adult Jackie too … if only.