The Hulk Is Time-Traveling to WWII

It looks like Dr. Bruce Banner has business in WWII-era Europe. Not to meet up with BFF Captain America, who was busy being a lab rat for the U.S. government, but to care for his blind daughter and protect a national treasure. In the first teaser trailer for Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo) lives in Paris with his blind daughter Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) when the Nazis invade. While Daniel ends up imprisoned by the SS over a missing diamond, Marie-Laure finds comfort in radio broadcasting, where she unknowingly connects with Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), a member of Hitler’s Youth. The dialogue-less trailer, soundtracked by Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” shows the world around them on fire. Shawn Levy directs the four-part limited series based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel of the same name. House’s Hugh Laurie and Babylon Berlin’s Lars Eidinger round out the cast. All the Light We Cannot See hits Netflix on November 2. If the streamer cared about numbers, Captain America would make a cameo.

