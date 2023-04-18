Amazon’s Prime Video Is Letting You Crank Up the Dialogue Now

Streamliner At your service. Prime Video’s interface face-lift continues. Illustration: Martin Gee

Amazon’s Prime Video is hear for you. This morning, the streamer has announced a brand-new feature dubbed Dialogue Boost that will be available to all users today. The feature comes almost a year after Prime Video switched up its interface to include new navigation menus and live television. As the name suggests, the accessibility feature is an “AI-based approach” that allows viewers to adjust the volume of spoken dialogue without changing the volume of the background music or sound effects. Prime Video boasts that it’s “the first global streaming service to offer this feature.”

While Dialogue Boost is now available to use on the platform, it has so far only rolled out for a handful of Amazon Originals. The television shows include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Harlem, while the select movies named in the press release are The Big Sick, Beautiful Boy, and Being the Ricardos. The feature can be found in the drop-down menu along with the subtitles and audio. Dialogue Boost will roll out to more titles throughout the year.

The Dialogue Boost menu. Photo: Amazon Prime Video