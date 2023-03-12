Open a Portal to Watch the American Born Chinese Trailer

“Everything is more connected than you think,” Michelle Yeoh intones in the new American Born Chinese trailer. And by that, she means “Everything Everywhere All at Once is more connected to American Born Chinese than you’d think.” The new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series features EEAAO stars Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and just a hint of Stephanie Hsu. But they’re not the only stars — the trailer focuses on our lead Jin Wang (Ben Wang) getting paired with a lab partner named Wei-Chen (Jim Liu), whose mission is less frog-dissection and more saving the world. American Born Chinese is based on the the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang. Showrun by Bob’s Burgers Kelvin Yu, the series focuses on Jin as he goes from American teen to soldier in a battle of Chinese mythology. American Born Chinese comes to Disney+ May 24.

Related