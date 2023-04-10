Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian to Slay American Horror Story 12

If you thought the most recent Kris Jenner scam was the maven herself maneuvering into a Meghan Trainor music video for a song called “Mother,” well, you have been scammed. Her daughter Kim has been weaseled onto — wait for it — the 12th season of American Horror Story, out this summer on FX and Hulu. The Skims founder shared the news on Twitter with a blood emoji captioning a video of soft piano music, confirming she’ll star alongside Emma Roberts, and simply the word “DELICATE.” Roberts, a Ryan Murphy favorite, last appeared on the series in 2019’s AHS: 1984. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season will be headed by showrunner Halley Feiffer, who “has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

As for the plot of Murphy’s next addition to the franchise, THR reports that it will be based on actual source material — a “first” in the anthology’s history. Titled Delicate (a possible Taylor Swift Easter egg??), it’s partly based on YA writer Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel, Delicate Condition. It’s Valentine’s first-ever adult novel, and Sourcebooks describes it as “The Push meets The Silent Patient in a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens — while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says.” On the cover of the book, a review blurb from Andrea Bartz calls it “The feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed.” Did we?! Brad Falchuk will be back as executive producer, which only gives us hope that his ski-trial-winning wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, might join the cast with an exploding Goop candle or something.