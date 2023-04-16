Ana de Armas Goes Bilingual in SNL Monologue

Ana de Armas made her Saturday Night Live debut last night with a monologue that took full advantage of her bilingual capabilities. De Armas greeted the audience in Spanish, before explaining a bit about her background. “I speak English,” De Armas said, “But I didn’t when I first got to the U.S. I was born in Cuba.” She revealed that she learned English “the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching Friends.” Stars— they’re just like us! The actor went on to share that she’s becoming an American citizen in three weeks, and recounted the time Robert De Niro visited her dad in Cuba. Stars— they’re not so much like us. Watch the full monologue above.

