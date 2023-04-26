The Romance of the Century Returns on And Just Like That …

Famed podcaster and comedian Che Diaz is breaking their yearlong media silence and returning to the public eye in the second season of And Just Like That … (yay) on Max (yucky name, dumb), premiering sometime this June. The first 45 seconds of the teaser trailer focus on classic Charlotte (Kristin Davis) Charnanigans. First, Lily (Cathy Ang) proclaims to Charlotte, Anthony (Mario Cantone), and Harry (Evan Handler) that she wants to lose her virginity. Then, Char and the rest of the school-pickup crew are dealing with a scandal that feels torn straight out of the pages of New York Mag: Their Upper East Side private school has a “MILF list” floating around.

But then we get to the goods, which is Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) announcing that she is taking “a big step” with Che. It’s cryptic, but we do get to see Che working their Che magic on Miranda in a glimpse of a steamy hookup.

Oh, and Aiden’s back or whatever.