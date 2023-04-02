Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black Cosplay at the Mario Movie Premiere

Photo: FilmMagic

Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black did come to play to Saturday night’s Super Mario Bros. Movie premiere. Taylor-Joy, who plays Princess Peach, was decked out in a very Mario Kart pink leather jumpsuit, gloves, and boots. Black, on the other hand, brought a beautiful Bowser-touch to his suit, which was lined in spikes down the back and flames on the arms and legs. The rest of the cast, including Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), and Seth Rogan (Donkey Kong) dressed normally, to which we say: Boo! Embrace the absurdity! This isn’t the first time that Black has publicly dressed up as Bowser. Last month, he appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show dressed in full costume as his character (to the surprise of the rest of the cast) with his crotch entirely blurred out. Watch that clip below to see an actor fully committed to his craft.

