Judy Blume Would Rewrite It’s Me, Margaret’s Janie for Amari Price

Amari Price Photo: Lionsgate

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. is getting its very first onscreen adaptation since it was released over 50 years ago, and despite the book coming out in 1970, the new adaptation has several changes while maintaining the heart of the story. Written and directed by The Edge of Seventeen’s Kelly Fremon Craig, the updated version has recruited young stars who have already made big impressions on the legendary Judy Blume. Actress Amari Price plays Margaret’s friend Janie, a member of the Pre-Teen Sensations who takes her to a Christian church as Margaret tries to figure out which religion she wants to practice. Despite this being her first role, she earned big praise from the author herself. When asked if Blume had any individual advice for Price on playing such a beloved character, she explained the author had little feedback. “She told me that the way I was portraying Janie, I was doing it perfectly,” Price explained. “She said if she could rewrite the book, she would rewrite the character just like I played her … She is a very well-known person, and to be recognized and accepted for my work, it felt great.” See why Blume has nothing but rave reviews when the film hits theaters on April 28.