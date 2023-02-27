Arnold Schwarzenegger Does One Last Job in FUBAR

The Terminator will blow another fart stuff up for the small screen. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in Netflix’s action-comedy FUBAR, an eight-episode original and his first starring role in a live-action series. A recently uncovered family secret (both he and his daughter, played by Monica Barbaro, are spies) forces a nearly retired CIA operative (Schwarzenegger) back into the field for one last job, though circumstances probably aren’t on his side. FUBAR is an acronym for “fucked up beyond all recognition (or repair),” so we imagine he’s going to have a hard time doing whatever it is he needs to do. In a nod to the show’s title, the former governor of California walks away from a literal dumpster fire in the first trailer. He also races down dark city streets on a motorcycle, cocks his gun in a warehouse shootout, and drives some sort of BMW sports car to do spy things. “I’m back, baby,” he says, demonstrating his maneuvering skills.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” the actor said in a statement, per Variety. “Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.” Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, and Fabiana Udenio also star. It crash lands on Netflix on May 25.