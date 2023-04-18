Aziz Ansari Needs Good Fortune for His Second Movie Attempt

This guy. Photo: Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images

Aziz Ansari is going to give directing a movie another shot. And why shouldn’t he? The comedian’s first attempt at helming his own film set went off without a hitch! In actuality, production on Ansari’s adaptation of Atul Gawande’s book Being Mortal was halted indefinitely in April 2022 after the film’s star, Bill Murray, was accused of inappropriate misconduct by a member of the film’s crew, unable to find another studio.

Ansari’s real directorial debut, Good Fortune, which he stars in alongside Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, is a comedy produced by Lionsgate, according to Variety. Principal photography is set to begin in Los Angeles in May with a top secret logline. “We have indeed found good fortune with this film,” Joe Drake, Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chair, said in a statement. “We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu — two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us.”

For all the mystery surrounding it, it is possible the synopsis of this upcoming film isn’t actually a secret. Perhaps Aziz texted it out to the world using his beloved flip phone, but the old technology failed and the message didn’t go through.