Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Bad Bunny is tired of his titi’s questions. The Puerto Rican musician addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding his personal life, including the status of his rumored relationship with tequila mogul Kendall Jenner during his first headlining set at Coachella Weekend One. In a similar vein to a high-school Spanish teacher, Bad Bunny asked the crowd if they wanted him to speak English or Spanish at the beginning of his set and received an overwhelming response in Spanish. Later, Bad Bunny — en español of course — took time to set the record straight on any rumors that Kris Jenner might’ve thrown out into the universe. During his speech, he explained to fans that people might think that they know celebrities but in reality they don’t know their personal lives at all. “People don’t know the reality of what I feel in my heart,” says Benito. “You’re not going to know me from a video on TikTok, an interview, or what people are saying about me. If you want to get to know me, I’ll invite you over to my house for a beer.” Of course, this entire speech was in Spanish so if Kendall wants to know the status of their relationship, she’ll have to give her translator a raise.