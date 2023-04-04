This Barbie Is Now a Meme

Lydia Tár, I Think You Should Leave, and Kendall Roy all made appearances in the Twitter multiverse on April 4 … in posters for Greta Gerwig’s latest movie, future blockbuster Barbie. Along with the trailer, featuring Ken (Ryan Gosling) and Barbie (also Ryan Gosling … just kidding, it’s Margot Robbie), the posters showcase the all-star Barbies, Kens, and humans of the film — including Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa in a Party City wig, Issa Rae, Michael Cera as the one and only “Allan,” and a Barbie Land full of others with descriptions like “This Barbie is a mermaid.” Warner Bros. marketing team knew it’d be an irresistible meme format and, of course, Twitter agrees. This Barbie post is a meme roundup.