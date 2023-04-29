Bebe Rexha on Working With Dolly Parton for ‘Seasons’

Photo: Bebe Rexta/YouTube

Bebe Rexha is enjoying her time in Dollywood, especially after collaborating with one of her idols, Dolly Parton, for her newest album Bebe, out now. Rexha tells People about what it was like to work with her childhood inspiration Parton (“I grew up listening to her”) when filming their music video for their latest single and collaboration, “Seasons.” “It was such an amazing experience just being in her presence — and she looked so good, by the way. She had six-inch heels on and a corset. Her titties were high up. I was like, ‘Girl, you look fire,’” told Rexha to People. “Just being around her was an honor.” In the black and white-styled music video, the two are seen in matching outfits, with a corset for Parton, of course. However, their coupled styles might’ve given Parton a few ideas. “[Parton] had me laughing the whole time we were shooting the music video, and she’s just such a nice person to be around,” explains Rexha. “She was like, ‘I love you. I’m going to adopt you.’ I’m like, ‘OK, you said that in front of my whole team, so I have receipts.’” See Bebe Rexha Bebe Parton’s latest video below.