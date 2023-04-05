This is a Gay Test: How Online Were You in March?

Insular online-community news events or temporary main characters who get plucked by the algorithm and placed all over our feeds for a few days before receding back into the shadows. Think: West Elm Caleb.

It’s one thing to read about history, but it’s another to be there when the Founding Fathers realized John Hancock’s signature took up half a page on the Declaration of Independence. Jake Shane, better known by his TikTok username @octopusslover8, catapulted himself to 1.5 million TikTok followers by imagining moments like these and performing increasingly niche impressions from “paying the bill at the Last Supper” to “Diet Coke finding out about Coke Zero.”

But as eagle-eyed viewers realized, Shane’s first internet moment came in a vlog posted by none other than Miss University of Southern California Olivia Jade, when she was famously attending the University of Southern California. He has yet to address the connection, but maybe he’ll do so in an impression of the rowing machines in the staged admissions photos.

Why it’s a 3: This was the kind of rapid TikTok blowup we haven’t seen since deep in the pandemic when everyone was stuck on their phones. Now Shane is making videos with artists like Rina Sawayama and getting duetted by Nick Jonas and Lea Michele. Because this is all still happening entirely on TikTok, this is a 3, but I’ll be ready to amend it the moment he snags his first awards-show invite or appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

In the words of TikTok creator Khalil Greene, “Welcome to another episode of ‘How Everything on This App Originated With Black People.’” In a March 10 video, Greene, who calls himself a TikTok historian, unpacks the origin of a popular TikTok dance that can be traced back to majorette dancer and TikTokker Jordyn Williams. Williams created the “No Love” challenge back in November 2022, going viral across the app to the point of losing cultural context as non-Black creators co-opted the choreography.

As Greene explains to the class (his 599K followers), majorette dancing came to the U.S in the 1960s and became a staple of historically Black colleges and universities. The distinct choreography typically accompanies marching bands during sports halftime shows and features bold costumes and baton-twirling. He points out that some people erroneously attribute the choreography to K-pop while white creators are participating without an awareness of its cultural significance — and judging by most of the videos, a sense of rhythm.

Why it’s a 3: While the app has evolved into much more than a dance platform, the issues of cultural ownership and the mistreatment of Black creators remain front and center. It’s like no one learned anything from Addison Rae performing the renegade on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The r/midjourney sub-Reddit is a place for creators to share art they made with the titular platform’s artificial-intelligence program, but on Friday, March 24, it became ground zero for the great papal hoax of 2023. An AI-created image shared by u/trippy_art_special appeared to show Pope Francis wearing a large white puffer jacket and bejeweled cross pendant. I mean this in the most pious way: He looked as fire as a pope who isn’t The Young Pope could. However, the image made its way onto Twitter, where, removed from the context of Midjourney, users thought the pope really had stepped out in some kind of Moncler x the Vatican fit. Even constantly online celebs like Chrissy Teigen were duped.

Why it’s a 3: Drippy Pope is one of the first truly widespread instances of AI misinformation. There has been a lot of hand-wringing about the consequences of tools like Midjourney and the AI text generator ChatGPT, but I think that was about, like, computers becoming sentient — not the Pope looking sick as hell.

Girl, what are you talking about? Studying abroad is awesome!https://t.co/xlEgCKTzqg — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) March 15, 2023

An article written by New York University junior Stacia Datskovska titled “I’m an NYU student who studied abroad in Florence. I hated every aspect of my semester abroad” had all the *chef’s kiss* hallmarks of Twitter rage-bait. “Pressure to travel” and “hostile Italians” are just two of the reasons Datskovska cited for her disappointing trip. It was (1) a tone-deaf opinion being (2) loudly voiced by (3) someone too young to know what she was getting into. However, being insufferable on your year abroad is kind of part of the whole experience. Getting reamed out by Twitter? Not so much, something some users of the platform felt Datskovska’s editors should have protected her from.

Why it’s a 3: Getting mad about an article on Twitter feels nostalgic at this point, and 3,000 quote-tweeters were willing to indulge for old times’ sake.

On March 1, Billboard’s Women in Music Awards honored Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award — and she, in turn, took the opportunity to honor her favorite vloggers. After meeting them earlier in the evening, she thanked YouTube creators Remi Cruz, Oli Abbas, and Alisha Marie for getting her “through COVID.” Their preshow run-in was posted by Alisha, who cobbled together video from all three creators who captured the mutual stanning.

“I’ve watched you for four years,” Del Rey tells Oli, explaining that when she ran out of Remi’s videos, she started on Alisha’s. “So I pretty much know everything about you.”

Why it’s a 3: This is the 2023 version of “celebrities — they’re just like us!” Except that “us” is just the people who spent all their free time on the internet during the pandemic.