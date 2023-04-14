6 New Books You Should Read This April

Dederer’s latest — a collection of essays that expands on her instant classic Paris Review essay from 2017 — is unique in that it acknowledges one’s personal response to art by “bad people” instead of the false choice of focusing on the art or cancellation. Because she has written memoirs, Dederer is probably used to the personal being confused with a lack of seriousness, and Monsters is equally impatient with the pretension of art fans who claim their admiration for works is purely on the merits as it is with those who claim to punish artists for bad deeds regardless of personal preference. But Dederer is also a critic, which means she is implicated and that she is comfortable with showing her work. The result is some of the best writing on classic enfants terribles such as Nabokov, Sylvia Plath, Roman Polanski, Pablo Picasso, and Woody Allen in ages. Outside of giving the cultural class permission to feel something about great works by terrible people, her individual calculations on whether it’s possible to divorce works of art from the deeds of their creators prove bracing.