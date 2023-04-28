The IRS Got Beyoncé Heated

Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images

Dinner with Beyoncé or tax the rich? In order to avoid getting Wesley Snipes–d, the “Heated” singer is taking the Internal Revenue Service to U.S. Tax Court. She’s seeking a redetermination of a nearly $2.7 million tax liability after receiving a notice of deficiency for the years 2018 and 2019, Forbes reports. Though she and her husband are worth over a billion dollars combined, allegedly getting overcharged $2.7 million is enough to file a petition. (She did file her taxes separately from Jay-Z, though.) The IRS calculated that Queen Bey owes an additional $805,850 in taxes and $161,170 in penalties for the 2018 taxable year and $1,442,747 in additional taxes and $288,549 in penalties for 2019. Beyoncé alleges the IRS did her dirty by disallowing millions of dollars in deductions for things like professional services, legal fees, and insurance, among other expenses, including $868,766 attributable to charitable contributions. She also argues that if any tax is, in fact, due when all is said and done, the penalties should fall off because the singer “acted reasonably and in good faith.” Perhaps all this could be settled if she took the IRS to dinner and gave it tips on how to grow and maintain wealth instead of spending its time in her business. If that doesn’t smooth out their differences, maybe she could write off Ivy Park losses, too?