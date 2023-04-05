A Black Lady Sketch Show Is Back? Yerp

HBO has released a trailer for season four of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the only sketch show for women females. Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend are returning, alongside guest stars like Kel Mitchell, Kym Whitley, Issa Rae, Gina Torres, D-Nice, Jay Ellis, and the criminally underrated comedic powerhouse Debra Wilson. DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore have been added as featured players, too. The trailer shows that recurring characters Courtroom Kiki, Dr. Haddassah Olayinka Ali-Youngman Pre-Ph.D., Chris (the guy who can’t say yes), and the Coral Reefs will be back. One person who won’t be back is Ashley Nicole Black. “We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy-winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement last year. “She will always be a part of our family, and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.” A Black Lady Sketch Show returns to HBO April 14.

