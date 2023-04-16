Blackpink Goes Solo at Coachella

Photo: Getty Images for Coachella

Last time Blackpink was at Coachella in 2019, things were a little different. For one, they weren’t performing on the main stage, and two, only one of them (Jennie) performed a solo song. On Saturday night, the group not only made history by becoming the first Korean act to headline Coachella, but all four members also brought their solo songs to the desert. Jennie performed “You & Me,” her second single after “Solo,” while Jisoo performed her newly released solo debut “Flower.” Rosé and Lisa were next, with the former performing “Gone” and “On The Ground” from her solo project R, and the latter performing “Money.” As a group, Blackpink also delivered a number of hits spanning their discography, including “Pink Venom” and “Whistle.” “This is a dream come true for us to be headlining one of the most loved festivals in the world,” Rosé told the crowd. “The reason all four of us are here is because of you guys.” Watch the full set below, starting at about the 1:30:00 mark.