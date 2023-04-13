Blink-182 Will Take Their Rock Show to Coachella

What’s our age again — too old for Coachella? The reformed classic lineup of Blink-182 is a surprise addition to tomorrow’s Coachella roster; it’s their first live show since Tom DeLonge rejoined the band. The appearance was casually revealed when Coachella put out set times late last night, showing Blink at the Sahara Tent from 6:45 to 7:35 p.m. (Electronic musician James Blake was also revealed as a surprise Do Lab stage set, from 8:30 to 9:50 p.m. on Friday.) It’s unclear if they’ll return for the second weekend on April 21. Blink’s rock show comes as drummer Travis Barker’s finger injury is seemingly healed, after the band postponed their Latin American tour due to it — the reunion was set to kick off in March — and just in time to help promote his Kardashian wedding special, now streaming on Hulu. Post-desert, the reunion tour will begin May 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.