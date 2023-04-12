Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Months after settling with Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation, victims of Hurricane Katrina have yet to see any of the $20.5 million they were awarded. In August 2022 when the class-action lawsuit was settled, environmental nonprofit Global Green had agreed to pay the money on behalf of Make It Right. The Hollywood Reporter says Global Green never had the money. THR also reported that Global Green claimed “it could not effectively fundraise because Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie had, in unrelated court proceedings, then recently accused the actor of abusing her and their children.” Pitt’s team said any claim by Global Green that his personal reputation would get in the way of fundraising is not credible. A law professor interviewed by THR said they’ve “never seen a situation like this, where there was a settlement that fell through because it was an insolvent party that proposed it.” Meanwhile the residents who were promised homes by Make in Right are still suffering through rot, malfunctioning electrical work, and poor ventilation. “It’s been very stressful for all of us,” said the son of one would-be Make It Right homeowner. “My mother, she’s never seen the end of the tunnel from Katrina.”