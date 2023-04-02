BTS’s Suga to Release Debut Album as Alter-Ego Agust D

Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Suga of K-pop juggernaut BTS is going full Chris Gaines and releasing an album as his edgy alter ego. D-Day will be the debut album from Suga Agust D. Fun title! D-Day manages to reference Agust D’s name, the BTS ARMY, and all the BTS members’ compulsory military service in one fell swoop. Agust D will storm the beaches of Normandy April 21.

Suga’s is the latest BTS solo project to hit the market, with work by J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jung Kook, and Jin already keeping the ARMY fed.

As previously alluded to, music superstars often develop alter egos. Ziggy Stardust, Sasha Fierce, every time Seth MacFarlane pretends he’s Frank Sinatra — the list goes on. It happens either as genuine exploration of the dissociative nature of fame or as a cheap gimmick to sell merch. Or both, it can always be both. The pair have already announced a tour, Hannah Montana-style, but will they ever perform together, like The Lizzie McGuire movie? If you don’t think HYBE is working on that technology, you’re living in a fool’s paradise.