Johnny Depp’s Jeanne du Barry Will Open Cannes 2023 for Some Reason

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Jeanne du Barry. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: LucasFilm; Stéphanie Branchu/Why Not Productions

The first thing Cannes 2023 attendees will see on the big screen is Johnny Depp’s Jeanne du Barry, his first film role in three years and latest attempt to rehabilitate his image. French director Maïwenn’s sixth feature will open the 76th Festival de Cannes on May 16 at the Grand Théâtre Lumière (and will likely have the unfortunate effect of giving Depp apologists something to TikTok about). Depp plays a love-blinded Louis XV, who seems to think the court of Versailles will accept his lover.

The early lineup at Cannes includes the latest offerings from some of the most beloved auteurs (and franchises) working right now. Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will debut there, marking the filmmaker’s return to the Official Selection since After Hours in 1986. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth installment in the franchise, will also take a bow at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Official Selection. Formalist director and nostalgic-object enthusiast Wes Anderson will reportedly premiere his new film, star-studded alien-invasion comedy Asteroid City, at Cannes as well, though neither Cannes nor the studio has made the news official. Stay tuned for the entire official lineup — coming April 13.