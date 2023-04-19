Chase Sui Wonders Is at the Center of the Fire

For some mysteries, all people need is one important clue to piece things together. From executive producers and book adaptation experts Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Sweet Valley High, Gossip Girl, and The O.C. comes a new series based on the best-selling novel by Garth Risk Hallberg. Starring Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, and John Cameron Mitchell, City On Fire follows an investigation into the murder of Samantha (Wonders), an NYC student who becomes the crucial connection to a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and “a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.” What’s left is Charlie (Oleff) who stops at nothing to try to solve the murder. Check out the first two episodes on Apple TV+ on May 12, with weekly releases following.

