Clone High Has Thawed

Finally, 20 years after the titular clones of Clone High were flash-frozen by their own principal on prom night, a teaser for the show’s new defrosted season on HBO Max has emerged. The teens are “navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships” alongside all new clone classmates, per a press release. While there are plenty of returning stars, including Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, Donald Faison, Judah Miller, Christa Miller, and executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, they’ve also added quite a few new faces. Mitra Jouhari is stepping in as the new voice for Cleopatra, Sam Richardson will voice Wesley, Vicci Martinez plays Frida Kahlo, Kelvin Yu voices Confucius, Neil Casey will play a character named Topher Bus (Christopher Columbus in disguise), and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri will voice Harriet Tubman. Oh, also Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering, and Steve Kerr all booked playing themselves, so good for them!

While the teaser is set to Blink-182’s “What’s My Age Again” — clearly meant to evoke the sense of being in high school in the early aughts — if you are a true Gen-Zer encountering this show for the first time, it’s important to me that you understand the original soundtrack was actually heavy on a band called Abandoned Pools, and it ruled. For those of you unfamiliar with the basic premise of the show: Way, way back in the 1980s, secret government employees dug up famous guys and ladies and made amusing genetic copies. All those clones were sexy teens then, who were going to make it if they tried. Loving, learning, sharing, judging … it was a time to laugh and shiver and … cry.