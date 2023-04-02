Kelsea Ballerini Brings Drag Race Stars On Stage at 2023 CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini affirmed her support for the LGBTQIA+ community with her performance at the 2023 CMT Awards. She brought out Drag Race stars Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, and Olivia Lux for her performance of “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” — an ode to solidarity in praxis unparalleled since “L’Internationale.” Right wing politicians continue to introduce anti-trans and anti-queer legislature into state houses across the country, including many so-called “drag bans.” Texas, the state which hosted this year’s CMT Awards, is considering a drag ban similar to the state’s bounty law on abortion. If the bill passes, anyone can sue a anyone who hosts or performs drag in front of a minor. The definition of drag in the bill is so large it could apply to Shakespeare in the Park. Or a country number that played on CBS before watershed hours.