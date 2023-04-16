Watch Charli XCX Macarena Her Way Through Coachella

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

A TikTok user paraphrased some of Logan Roy’s last words to his children. Charli XCX we love you, but you are not a serious person. During her performance of the remix to Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island,” Charli baby did the Macarena with her backup dancers. Her verse on the remix comes courtesy of bf/producer George Daniel of the 1975. Charli XCX seems to know how to get the most TikTok moments out of her sets. Her intro to “Vroom Vroom” at Lollapalooza became a viral sound, and her cute little stage patter moment with Troye Sivan during “1999” definitely has sound potential. With one night and one weekend left to go in Coachella 2023, there’s still plenty of time for acts like Frank Ocean, Latto, or GloRilla to provide a viral moment.