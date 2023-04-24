Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. Close Down Coachella

Coachella – EDC in my mind Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Following Frank Ocean’s confusing performance at Coachella last week and subsequent withdrawal from the festival because of a leg injury, it was unclear if and how the extremely expensive unused ice rink built for his set would have its debut. Thankfully, Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. made use of the set during their performance following Blink-182 on Sunday night. The EDM trio, who joined up for their first show together in London just a few months ago, made their entrance via the ice rink (which didn’t actually contain ice) before playing their entire set on the satellite stage. The set list included 2010’s “OH MY GOD” as well as Four Tet’s “Baby” and Fred’s “Strong.” The crowd, which formed around the satellite stage in a circle, was not only massive but extremely hyped about the performance, with thousands of attendees tweeting their satisfaction. The music obviously didn’t stop with the hour-long performance — Skrillex played an after-party near a lake outside of Coachella, according to festivalgoers, including an Ice Spice remix we’re gonna need recorded ASAP. Below, clips from the set and after-party you wish you were at.

literally all of Coachella at one stage

four tet x fred again.. x skrillex pic.twitter.com/rFgH0mHzvh — ugly ducc (@duccky) April 24, 2023

turning an unused ice rink into the world’s biggest boiler room, we don’t deserve skrillex, fred again, and four tet pic.twitter.com/FC2WFo4btS — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) April 24, 2023

SKRILLEX FUCKING DID THAT pic.twitter.com/3ec6PMbFeq — DJ REVY (@djrevyofficial) April 24, 2023

PARTY IN THE USA Four Tet x Fred again.. x Skrillex pic.twitter.com/GZIFC6SEQU — 𝐑🐔 (@JuanRoomaa) April 24, 2023

it’s 4am and skrillex is playing after hours party with joy anonymous and jyoty in front of a lake outside of coachella pic.twitter.com/Zgt1IHctQc — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) April 24, 2023