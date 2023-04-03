Have a BLACKPINK Dance Party at Home During Coachella Weekend

Dance freely to BLACKPINK with your lightsticks at home. Photo: Kevin Mazurlobal/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G

If you weren’t able to snag tickets to see BLACKPINK or just want to dance around without the fear of being covered in dirt, Coachella 2023 has you covered. Coachella is continuing its partnership with YouTube and will be live streaming all the performances on the same site as Mr. Beast. For the first time, the desert festival will stream every single performance from all six stages this year with six separate live streams. In addition to watching artists like Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean from the comfort of your own home, the stream will drop exclusive merch and interviews with this year’s musicians. Other performers heading to Coachella Valley this year include boygenius, Rosalía, Blondie, Gorillaz, Kali Uchis, and Charlie XCX. Get ready to shove the furniture out of the way to bust a move starting on April 14–16 and 21–23.