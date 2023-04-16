Foundational ‘Cool Jazz’ Pianist Ahmad Jamal, Dead at 92

Photo: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Ahmad Jamal, who helped create the “cool jazz” genre, has died. He was 92. His death was confirmed by his wife Laura Hess-Hey, in The Washington Post. Born Frederick Russell Jones in Pittsburgh, Jamal was known for his sparse and cool arrangements of such classics as “Poinciana,” hence the “cool jazz” label growing around his work and his collaborators. Jamal began playing piano at age 3, studying intensely at 7, and touring with an orchestra at 17. His band, the Three Strings, became the house band at Chicago’s Pershing Hotel. The album Live at the Pershing: But Not For Me became a classic of cool jazz. Miles Davis cited Jamal as an influence, writing in his biography “when people say Jamal influenced me a lot, they’re right.” Jamal’s 1970 album The Awakening has been sampled by Gang Starr and Nas, among others. Jamal’s most recent appearance in pop culture was on the soundtrack for the Atlanta episode “Teddy Perkins.” Jamal was mourned on line by the likes of Open Mike Eagle, The Good Place’s Mark Evan Jackson, and New York jazz radio station WKCR.

Ahmad Jamal was someone who always left me completely starstruck. I’ve stood in a room with him numerous times and never had the guts to say hello. His vibe was just too regal. Thank you, Mr. Jamal for all the music you gave us. 🙏🏾❤️ RIP. pic.twitter.com/ol6RItTBPz — Christian McBride (@mcbridesworld) April 16, 2023

RIP Ahmad Jamal



one of my favorite piano players ever



any time someone asks what's a good record to start out with when looking to get into jazz, this one is always in my starting 5 list



a perfect LP - goes down easy but sticks with you & only gets better from repeated listens pic.twitter.com/ZKIKR4vnZb — K— F— (@kennyfresh) April 16, 2023

rest in peace Ahmad Jamal — open michael eagle (@Mike_Eagle) April 16, 2023

I loved Ahmad Jamal.

In 1996 while I was working for @WGVURadio, he played a concert at @St_Cecilia & I was his backstage attendant.

The honor of a lifetime.

He graciously signed my late father’s albums.

On my 50th birthday, friends asked him to send this video.

Paix. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/6H38ygkrnR — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) April 17, 2023