Yet Another Cruel Intentions TV Show Is in the Works

Nth time’s the charm! Amazon is once again embarking on a task more Sisyphean than rolling a dang rock up a mountain: adapting Cruel Intentions for television. According to TVLine, Amazon has ordered eight episodes of a Cruel Intentions series, most likely to land at Freevee. The show has been in development since 2021, back when Freevee was called IMDb TV and dinosaurs walked the earth. Euphoria’s Phoebe Fisher wrote the pilot with O.G. Gossip Girl’s Sara Goodman. The new series will focus on Greek life at a Washington, D.C., college and the two vicious stepsiblings who rule it. “When a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputations,” the logline reads, “including seducing the daughter of the U.S. Vice President.”

Cruel Intentions: My Date With the Vice-President’s Daughter isn’t the first stab at bringing the 1999 teen-horniness classic to the small screen. A continuation series in 2016 would have starred Sarah Michelle Gellar but went under at the end of that year. Gellar did pay tribute to her scheming villainess in 2022’s Do Revenge, in which her unnamed headmaster gives off major Kathryn vibes. And Dangerous Liaisons, the show based on the book that also inspired Cruel Intentions, was canceled last year. But now we’ve got a series order, so what could go wrong? What’s that? Dangerous Liaisons had a season-two renewal when it was canceled? Oh. Fingers crossed. This new version of Cruel Intentions is set to begin production later this month in Toronto.