Is Daisy Jones & The Six Coming Back for an Encore?

Photo: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six fans have another rumor to hold their breath about. While there’s no word yet on if the fictional band will go on a real-life tour, showrunner Scott Neustadter teasing a new chance to possibly see Daisy Jones, Billy Dunne, and Camila Alvarez once again. During the Deadline’s Contenders Television panel, Neustadter shared that he has plenty of pitches to revisit the beloved characters but needs permission from someone first. “What’s cool is that the show does have an ending that hopefully is satisfying. We answered all the questions that we raised, but I do think on the way out the door we asked a few new questions. That’s always my favorite kind of ending,” he shared. “There’s opportunity to keep telling the story; obviously we’d want to talk with Taylor.” Get Mrs. Jenkins-Reid on the phone, stat!