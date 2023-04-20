It’s Official: Denise Richards Is Returning to Bravo, Bravo, Bravo

The diamond of the season. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage,

“Bravo, Bravo, fucking Bravo!” no more! The legendary Denise Richards is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 13 in a “guest capacity,” per Variety. Richards told the outlet the scoop at Cannes Film Festival, of course, while promoting her new series Paper Empire — which IMDb describes as a “global Financial Armageddon.” “I have filmed some episodes,” Richards told Variety. “And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.” Ex-RHOBH greats rumored to also be part of filming this upcoming season include Kyle Richards’s sister Kim (no relation to Denise), Camille Meyer, and Teddi Mellencamp. The news arrives as longtime RHOBH castmate Lisa Rinna exited and/or was fired from the show after season 12’s October 2022 reunion. Feuding with Rinna — and also Brandi Glanville’s claim in 2020 that she and Richards had an affair, which Richards denied — allegedly pushed Richards to leave in the middle of season ten in 2020. Note: Rinna also had feuds with multiple past Beverly Hills Housewives, including Kim Richards, Yolanda Hadid, Lisa Vanderpump, and friend-of-the-show Kathy Hilton. Andy, prep those diamonds.