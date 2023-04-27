Ariana DeBose Does the Disney Thing in Wish

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: It’s a new Disney movie about the power of a wish. Except this one stars Ariana DeBose! Disney gave a first look at the new animated film with its first trailer, with DeBose as Asha, a girl with a talking goat sidekick fighting a king who hoards wishes. Said king is voiced by Chris Pine (who, yes, does look hot in animated form), while said goat is voiced by Alan Tudyk — who only gets his voice after a run-in with a magical creature that kind of looks like one of those star things from Super Mario Galaxy. But come on, we know you’re here for DeBose, who’s finally taking her big Disney energy to the Mouse House itself and even contributing some vocals. Hear a snippet of “The Wish” in the trailer (before she inevitably performs it at the Oscars next year), and catch Wish on November 22.

