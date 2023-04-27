Vince Vaughn Is Hitting Us with a Dodgeball Sequel

Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball. But apparently in Hollywood, no matter how long you wait, you can’t dodge a sequel — according to Deadline, Vince Vaughn is set to star in a follow-up to the 2004 sports comedy Dodgeball. We’ve been hearing chatter about this project since 2013, and now that a decade has passed, it’s finally being developed for 20th Century Studios. Jordan VanDina (The Binge) is reportedly writing an early script. The original movie starred Vaughn as Peter LaFleur as the owner of Average Joe’s Gym, which sent a team of misfits to a Las Vegas tournament to fight off a corporate chain run by White Goodman (Ben Stiller). It’s not yet clear if Stiller will return as a star and producer for the movie. Other original cast members include Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Stephen Root, Alan Tudyk, Joel David Moore, Chris Williams, Missi Pyle, Gary Cole, Jason Bateman, William Shatner, and the late Rip Torn. We personally hope Bateman will be back to keep us up to date on the population demographics of Ouchtown.