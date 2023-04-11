Need to Know the Genre of Doja Cat’s Next Album? Too Bad

Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Wanna know what it’s like? If you’re referring to the genre of Doja Cat’s fourth album, you’re out of luck, because she appears to be keeping that information on a strictly “Need to Know” basis right now. Doja previously revealed last month that the project will be titled Hellmouth. This past weekend, she also took to Twitter to tease three song titles — “Wet Vagina,” “Balut,” and “Agora Hills” — and announced that the full project will have “10 tracks total +5 extras.” But what seemed to be a pretty standard rollout transformed into something a bit more chaotic after Doja tweeted that the album would be “rap only.” “i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny,” she added. “I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

Just as people were beginning to mourn Doja’s pop career, the singer/professional troller began tweeting a series of additional album updates. First, she joked that her album had a new title: Moist Holes. Then, she declared that she was quitting music (and took it back) three times. She also kept announcing that the album’s genre had changed, telling fans that the new sound was everything from “rock/spoken word” to “french conceptual experimental country/bohemian fusion with the essence of blue-grass.” Maybe Doja will eventually circle back and confirm that she’s putting out a rap album called Hellmouth, but as of publication time, her two most recent tweets simply say “album” and “album?” Relive the (t)rollout below.

rap only — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

no more pop — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

The whole album is no longer rap yall its rock/spoken word and the album title is not Hellmouth anymore. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

Album is called Moist Holes — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

Jk — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

its gonna be a french conceptual experimental country/bohemian fusion with the essence of blue-grass. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

i quit music — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

jk — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

no im serious i quit music — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

jk im not. relax. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

jk i quit im done with this music shit its only making me sadder every day. i cant take it anymore. https://t.co/xQzmbCIUQb — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

jp ima finish this album yall dont worry. https://t.co/MNONEorWJv — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

the whole albums gonna be pop — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

the whole albums gonna be classical https://t.co/di8z7qBd7O — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

album — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 11, 2023