Doja Cat Was Down to ‘Kill Bill’ with SZA

SZA famously sang that she would rather be in jail than alone, but luckily, Doja Cat showed up to keep her company tonight. The pair collaborated on the remix of “Kill Bill,” the most vengeful track on SZA’s recent album SOS. Doja previously teased the surprise earlier that night by tweeting, “@sza sis… I did something bad.” Her featuring verse adds some more details to the song’s murderous story line, with Doja starting the song by rapping about showing up at an ex’s doorstep and scaring a new girlfriend while watching them kiss. “I tried to be discreet and told her ‘Calm your tits’ / She grabbed the kitchen knife, so I pulled out the blick,” Doja recalls. SZA eventually takes over with her now-familiar chorus about similarly wanting to kill an ex and his new girlfriend. Talk about coming together to maximize a joint slay.