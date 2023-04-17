No, Drake Didn’t Drop a New Song With the Weeknd

This Drake is real. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

We regret to inform you that, like many of the things that have caught your eye online over the past few weeks, that Drake-Weeknd collab was made by AI. And so was that Drake cover of Colbie Caillat’s “Bubbly.” And, you know, you might as well just double-check the next Drake “leak” you see floating across the timeline, too. The Drake-Weeknd song, called “Heart on My Sleeve,” has been circulating on social media over the past few days — and could possibly fake you out. It starts with a Metro Boomin tag and piano loop before fake-Drake goes with some half-believable lovelorn lines, including a reference to Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. (Real fans know he’s been paying more attention to Kim K. lately.) But as tech executive Mitchell Cohen pointed out on Twitter, the account that uploaded the song has ties to Laylo, a music content platform. Days earlier, the same account uploaded an AI-generated Drake cover of “Bubbly,” and the last tweet from Laylo’s CEO, Alec Ellin, is speculating about AI-generated rap podcasts. Vulture reached out to Laylo, which has not confirmed it created the AI songs but did cheekily retweet Cohen’s thread tying them to the music. Drake, meanwhile, already declared “the final straw” against AI after an AI-generated recording of him rapping Ice Spice’s “Munch” came out. Looks like he found a new beef.

Listen to this AI generated song featuring Drake & The Weeknd.



It goes so damn hard.



It's by "Ghostwriter977" on TikTok and it's blowing up on socials + streaming platforms.



UMG, which controls around 1/3 of the global music market, has already asked streaming platforms to ban… pic.twitter.com/roz2EfI48M — Roberto Nickson (@rpnickson) April 16, 2023