Drake Bell Found After Being Considered ‘Missing and Endangered’ by Police

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Police in Daytona Beach are currently in contact with Drake Bell, who is “safe” after he was reported missing on April 13. The Drake and Josh actor’s last known location had been in the area of the city’s Mainland High School just before 9 p.m. on April 12, the Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed to Vulture in an email. He was considered “missing and endangered.” Additional details have not yet been shared. This would not be Bell’s first encounter with law enforcement. A little under two years ago, the actor pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted child endangerment and sending inappropriate messages after he met a 15-year-old girl online who later attended one of his shows. He was ordered to serve two years of probation and 200 hours of community service for the charges. Before his guilty plea in 2021, several women accused him of physical abuse, including his former girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt.

This is a developing story.