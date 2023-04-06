Drake Has Apparently Been Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Photo: WireImage

We had no idea Drake was such a reality TV fan. The rapper announced in a Thursday Instagram post that he would drop a new single, “Search & Rescue,” at midnight tonight. The track, which he previewed last week under the working title “Rescue Me,” samples Kim Kardashian speaking on E! about her divorce with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that,” she says in the audio taken from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 2021 finale. The cover artwork for Drizzy’s new song shows him with a woman wearing a motorcycle helmet, which some people on the internet feel is a little reminiscent of a photo Kim recently posted. Now, Drake and Ye have famously beefed before, but “Search & Rescue” is not meant to be an ex flex — at least according to Drake’s dad, who took to TMZ’s Instagram to comment, “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song, Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again???????????????” Perhaps, then, this Kim sample is just Drake’s way of sending his alleged love Kris Jenner a check?