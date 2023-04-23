Ethan Coen’s Solo Film, Drive-Away Dolls, Coming in September

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

A few years after his alleged retirement from filmmaking, Ethan Coen is back in the director’s chair. Drive-Away Dolls will star Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as besties who get swept up in crime hi-jinx. According to Deadline, the film will focus on “Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up.” The pair’s road trip to Tallahassee gets derailed by “a group of inept criminals.” So less The Tragedy of Macbeth, more Raising Arizona. Coen is directing off a script co-written by himself and his editor/wife Tricia Cooke. Beanie Feldstein, Matt Damon, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and the internet’s Daddy Pedro Pascal co-star. Drive-Away Dolls premieres September 22, 2023.