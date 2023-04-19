Frank Ocean Won’t Be Returning for Coachella Weekend 2

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coachella, Blink twice if you’re in danger. After a headlining set some fans found disappointing last weekend, Frank Ocean will not be returning to Indio. Variety is reporting that Blink-182 will be replacing Ocean in the time slot. “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” Ocean’s reps said in a satement. “On doctor’s advice, he is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Frank Ocean’s only headlining slot at Coachella was not livestreamed by YouTube, which was a bummer to fans who had been waiting for Frankchella since 2020. Those on the scene reported that Ocean didn’t seem to want to be there. “There was lots of gesturing and not much singing as he roamed the stage while the studio version of his songs played,” Vulture’s Reanna Cruz wrote in their scene report. The statement from Ocean’s reps ended with a message from the singer himself: “‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ — Frank Ocean.” Coachella’s never getting that ice rink, is it?