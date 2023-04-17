Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

It is a tough night for the livestreaming industry. First, Love Is Blind’s so-called live reunion failed to appear. Now Frank Ocean’s long-delayed headlining performance at Coachella won’t be streamed on YouTube. The video hosting site announced on Twitter that Ocean’s set wasn’t getting uploaded, and fandom went off. Björk’s livestream was also canceled, but it didn’t create as much furor. Fans of Frank Ocean (Oceanographers? Oceaneers? Frankophiles, Frankciscan Monks?) have been waiting for new music for so long. This Coachella set was like an oasis in a desert. Or a polo ground in a desert with several palettes of Fiji Water flown in, whichevs. Ocean was original set to headline Coachella 2020, which means some people have waited three years for this, only to now have to watch clips on TikTok or, God forbid, Reels.

remember this schedule is subject to change! don't lose hope until at least, like, 10:35pm pacific. then you can spiral. https://t.co/uzAfPUFBVP — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) April 17, 2023

Bitch I’m watching the playoffs https://t.co/VpdNv1H6Ft — vince (@vincestaples) April 17, 2023

how we’re gonna be watching frank oceans set on somebody’s instagram live pic.twitter.com/EvnUxmwxhy — renn (@ashesofluxury) April 17, 2023

wdym frank oceans coachella set won’t be livestreamed…pic.twitter.com/qGdtNUmuGp — venus🗝 (@gyuprntt) April 17, 2023

me trynna find a working stream of frank oceans performance pic.twitter.com/ELhhAtX9th — 🧐 (@crispyria) April 17, 2023