It is a tough night for the livestreaming industry. First, Love Is Blind’s so-called live reunion failed to appear. Now Frank Ocean’s long-delayed headlining performance at Coachella won’t be streamed on YouTube. The video hosting site announced on Twitter that Ocean’s set wasn’t getting uploaded, and fandom went off. Björk’s livestream was also canceled, but it didn’t create as much furor. Fans of Frank Ocean (Oceanographers? Oceaneers? Frankophiles, Frankciscan Monks?) have been waiting for new music for so long. This Coachella set was like an oasis in a desert. Or a polo ground in a desert with several palettes of Fiji Water flown in, whichevs. Ocean was original set to headline Coachella 2020, which means some people have waited three years for this, only to now have to watch clips on TikTok or, God forbid, Reels.